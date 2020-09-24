Digital Battlespace

PREMIUM: US researchers develop MMW-based vibrometry technique

24th September 2020 - 12:00 GMT | by Gerrard Cowan in Belfast

RSS

Save this for later

The US Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) has developed new technology that will allow radar operators to effectively ‘hear’ what a target is doing.  

The technology uses a millimetre-wave (MMW) radar that is capable of sensing vibrations, which are then translated using a new algorithm into sounds that can be characterised ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace