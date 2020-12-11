Digital Battlespace
PREMIUM: Survey shows little improvement in US military communications
Slow procurement and a reluctance to use non-traditional defence companies are hindering communication capabilities, according to a survey of US military personnel; and according to one company leader, political expediency is also damaging procurement.
These results are according to the second annual ‘State of Military Communications Study’ by the Government ...
Want to read more?
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
More from Digital Battlespace
-
UAE to receive binocular night vision equipment via FMS
Will L3Harris supply its Enhanced Night Vision Goggle-Binocular (ENVG-B) system?
-
Sweden orders integrated ground-based air defence solution
Saab to provide new and upgraded radars under five-year contract
-
Raytheon steps up again for QEWR
Early warning radar system forms part of layered air and missile defence architecture
-
CTTSO receives tactical solution for defence against small drones
On-The-Move V4 blends a multi-sensor, multi-layer architecture to defend against various types of rotary and fixed-wing UAS
-
FAB sets its sights on dedicated cyber centre
CDCAER will plan and implement cyber defence and attack activities for the Brazilian Air Force
-
PREMIUM: US approves mobile communications package for Taiwan
Taiwan's communications and C4I networks would be under threat from PLA attack in any conflict, requiring more mobile systems.