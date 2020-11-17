Digital Battlespace PREMIUM: Spectra demonstrates COMET to British Army

COMET provides low-latency data without the need to rely on satellites or multiple line-of-sight repeaters. As it does not need a GPS, this system can work even in denied scenarios.

Spectra Group, together with industry partners Comtech, has demonstrated a high-capacity over-the-horizon communications system to the British Army. Called COMET (Compact Over-the-horizon Mobile Expeditionary Terminal), it is a mobile tropospheric scatter (troposcatter) system providing low-latency data without the need to rely on satellites or multiple line-of-sight repeaters. Troposcatter takes advantage ...