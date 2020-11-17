Digital Battlespace
PREMIUM: Spectra demonstrates COMET to British Army
Spectra Group, together with industry partners Comtech, has demonstrated a high-capacity over-the-horizon communications system to the British Army.
Called COMET (Compact Over-the-horizon Mobile Expeditionary Terminal), it is a mobile tropospheric scatter (troposcatter) system providing low-latency data without the need to rely on satellites or multiple line-of-sight repeaters.
Troposcatter takes advantage ...
Want to read more?
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
More from Digital Battlespace
-
US Army seeks cyber solution for Stryker
Cybersecurity company to provide prototype vehicle security system and unified kits
-
What is an STT? Small Tactical Terminal (sponsored video)
The KOR-24A STT extends the ability of warfighters to conduct real-time communications and increase interoperability in austere environments.
-
PREMIUM: US Army releases robotic data collection tool
Data DirectoR (DDR) will improve data collection and analysis as well as will pave the way to progress in the development of autonomous systems. It can record messages, topics, timestamps for all designated information a user wants to capture.
-
South Korea orders advanced naval signal processing solution
PAR measures noise emitted by submarines and surface vessels
-
THEON SENSORS celebrates delivery of 100,000 systems and announces new strategic partnerships (sponsored)
This sponsored article is brought to you by Theon Sensors THEON SENSORS has come a long way since its foundation in 1997 to become ...
-
What is BATS-D? (sponsored video)
BATS-D provides dismounted personnel with a ground-to-air capability to shorten the targeting cycles and accuracy of close air support and other fire missions.