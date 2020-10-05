Digital Battlespace

PREMIUM: New kid on the USAF block unifies information warfare

5th October 2020 - 17:45 GMT | by Thomas Withington in Toulouse

One year old this October, the 16th Air Force (16AF) has integrated ISR, EW and cyber operations into a single approach

A specialist cyber warfare unit in the USAF celebrates its first birthday this month, following 12 months of vigorous activity. The 16th Air Force (Air Forces Cyber - 16AF) specialises in information warfare, from ISR and EW to cyber.     

These capabilities are employed not only by the USAF ...

