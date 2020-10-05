Digital Battlespace
PREMIUM: New kid on the USAF block unifies information warfare
A specialist cyber warfare unit in the USAF celebrates its first birthday this month, following 12 months of vigorous activity. The 16th Air Force (Air Forces Cyber - 16AF) specialises in information warfare, from ISR and EW to cyber.
These capabilities are employed not only by the USAF ...
Want to read more?
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Slovakia evaluates 3D radar bids
The Slovak MoD and a team of technical experts began on 5 October to evaluate government-to-government offers for the supply of 3D air defence radars. ...
-
US Army adopts StreamCaster MANET in Capability Set 21 CDR
Radios will connect key C2 nodes
-
Edgybees to USAF transition to JADC2
The USAF has awarded Edgybees a contract worth up to $950 million from the USAF for the maturation, demonstration and proliferation of geo-registration technology for ...
-
Cobra Dane to gain more transmitter groups
Diversified Technologies is building and factory-testing up to 11 new transmitter groups for the AN/FPS-108 Cobra Dane radar, under a $71.67 million sole-source contract from ...
-
Legacy customer orders more Elbit equipment
Elbit Systems is to provide an unnamed existing customer in the Asia-Pacific region with tactical radio systems in a 12-month contract worth about $33 million. Artillery ...
-
Netherlands Coast Guard DHC-8 programme includes CarteNav mission software
Canadian company CarteNav on 30 September announced it is providing ISR mission software for two new DHC-8 multirole maritime surveillance aircraft, to be operated by ...