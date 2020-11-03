PREMIUM: MADL becomes a universal translator

Save this for later

Waveform used by the F-35 is being upgraded to ensure compatibility with the emerging ABMS concept from the USAF

The Multifunction Advanced Data Link (MADL) waveform is used for communication among F-35A/B/C aircraft, carried across the Northrop Grumman AN/ASQ-242 communications, navigation and identification system.

Ku-band frequencies of 12-18GHz give the waveform a low probability of detection/interception, helping to preserve the F-35’s low observability. The beamwidth ...