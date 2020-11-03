Digital Battlespace
PREMIUM: MADL becomes a universal translator
The Multifunction Advanced Data Link (MADL) waveform is used for communication among F-35A/B/C aircraft, carried across the Northrop Grumman AN/ASQ-242 communications, navigation and identification system.
Ku-band frequencies of 12-18GHz give the waveform a low probability of detection/interception, helping to preserve the F-35’s low observability. The beamwidth ...
Want to read more?
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
More from Digital Battlespace
-
PREMIUM: Australia to invest in laser technologies
Australia is looking into how to utilise directed-energy weapons and how to protect against such devices
-
Lyncea BMS to include Link 22
Link 22 allows exchange of tactical data with all sea surface, subsea, airborne, land and space platforms
-
Portugal moves closer to integrated national air defence
C2 system allows information to flow in real time between the Portuguese Army and Air Force
-
JTAGS modernisation completes first phase
Upgrade installed in four countries
-
PREMIUM: Denmark eyes Faroes for new GBAD radar
Ground-based air surveillance from the Faroe Islands could plug a gap in coverage of Russian flights
-
Italian OPV to include BLoS communications equipment
Vessel to be commissioned in 2022; three others may follow