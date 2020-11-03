Digital Battlespace

PREMIUM: MADL becomes a universal translator

3rd November 2020 - 14:30 GMT | by Thomas Withington in Toulouse

Waveform used by the F-35 is being upgraded to ensure compatibility with the emerging ABMS concept from the USAF

The Multifunction Advanced Data Link (MADL) waveform is used for communication among F-35A/B/C aircraft, carried across the Northrop Grumman AN/ASQ-242 communications, navigation and identification system.

Ku-band frequencies of 12-18GHz give the waveform a low probability of detection/interception, helping to preserve the F-35’s low observability. The beamwidth ...

