Digital Battlespace
PREMIUM: India clears path for novel AEW solution
The Indian Air Force (IAF) appears to have overcome a stalemate and found an alternative in its tortuous search for additional AEW aircraft. On 17 December, the MoD approved the idea of converting six airliners previously operated by flag carrier Air India.
The COVID-19 pandemic has hit airlines hard; India ...
Want to read more?
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
More from Digital Battlespace
-
France orders upgrade and life extension for air force radars
Improvements to the Giraffe AMB radar are intended to enhance information assurance, IFF capabilities and interoperability with NATO allies.
-
USN jammer development continues with latest contract award
L3Harris Technologies will support engineering and manufacturing development of Next Generation Jammer-Low Band.
-
Vehicle-borne IED jammer passes Spanish exam
More than 50 C-Guard units delivered out of order for more then 320 kits.
-
Podcast: Five Eyes Connectivity - The United Kingdom
In this episode of the Five Eyes Connectivity podcast, we hear how a rapidly shifting threat environment is driving a transformation of British military capabilities.
-
FMS for third Italian G550 moves closer
L3 Harris named as prime contractor for potential $500 million deal.
-
Northrop Grumman to manage AWACS radar supply chain
Sole-source contract includes repairs, sustaining spares and engineering services until September 2028.