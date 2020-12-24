Digital Battlespace PREMIUM: India clears path for novel AEW solution

India has been seeking new AEW aircraft for a long time — bolting a radar onto ex-commercial jets is now seen as the way forward.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) appears to have overcome a stalemate and found an alternative in its tortuous search for additional AEW aircraft. On 17 December, the MoD approved the idea of converting six airliners previously operated by flag carrier Air India. The COVID-19 pandemic has hit airlines hard; India ...