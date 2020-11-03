Digital Battlespace

PREMIUM: Denmark eyes Faroes for new GBAD radar

3rd November 2020 - 09:45 GMT | by Thomas Withington in Toulouse

Ground-based air surveillance from the Faroe Islands could plug a gap in coverage of Russian flights

The Danish government has allocated a budget of DKK1.52 billion ($238 million) for ‘enhanced surveillance and situational awareness in the Arctic and North Atlantic regions’ with potential to purchase a new ground-based air surveillance radar for the Faroe Islands, an MoD spokesperson has told Shephard.

