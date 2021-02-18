PREMIUM: Codan tunes into US market with business acquisition

Codan's cash buyout of a North American communications company provides new inroads into that particular market.

Codan, an Australian radio manufacturer, announced on 16 February that it was acquiring 100% of shares in Domo Tactical Communications (DTC) in the US, with the A$113 million ($88 million) buyout to be completed by 30 April subject to regulatory approvals.

Adelaide-based Codan is acquiring the shares from a ...