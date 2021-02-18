Digital Battlespace
PREMIUM: Codan tunes into US market with business acquisition
Codan, an Australian radio manufacturer, announced on 16 February that it was acquiring 100% of shares in Domo Tactical Communications (DTC) in the US, with the A$113 million ($88 million) buyout to be completed by 30 April subject to regulatory approvals.
Adelaide-based Codan is acquiring the shares from a ...
Want to read more?
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
More from Digital Battlespace
-
SIERA travels to India
Sonar calibration system from RTSYS is ordered by Bharat Electronics.
-
Space Force awards military GPS receiver contract to BAE Systems
Advanced receiver and semiconductor will maintain positioning, navigation, and timing in contested environments.
-
IAI grows its POP tactical payload family
MegaPOP blends high-definition vision capabilities with a system that uses several sensors simultaneously.
-
ICS showcases alternative BLoS communications
NATO experiment under UK Serapis framework tests command-and-control robustness.
-
USMC orders more radars
Eight additional G/ATOR systems are being acquired by the USMC on top of a full-rate production order for 30 in 2019.
-
Raytheon aids DARPA effort to improve battlefield airspace management
US company will create software and sensors for de-conflicting friendly air assets and tracking airborne platforms.