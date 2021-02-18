Digital Battlespace

PREMIUM: Codan tunes into US market with business acquisition

18th February 2021 - 09:22 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS
Codan's cash buyout of a North American communications company provides new inroads into that particular market.

Codan, an Australian radio manufacturer, announced on 16 February that it was acquiring 100% of shares in Domo Tactical Communications (DTC) in the US, with the A$113 million ($88 million) buyout to be completed by 30 April subject to regulatory approvals.

Adelaide-based Codan is acquiring the shares from a ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace