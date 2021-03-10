PrecISR passes acceptance test

Surveillance radar from Hensoldt features software-defined radar modes and electronic beam steering.

The PrecISR airborne multi-mission surveillance radar from Hensoldt has passed factory acceptance tests in an online demonstration for launch customer QinetiQ GmbH.

Hensoldt was selected in June 2020 by QinetiQ GmbH to install PrecISR 1000 in a radome underneath a modified Pilatus PC-12 aircraft on airborne special mission operations.

‘Due to ...