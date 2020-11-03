Digital Battlespace

Portugal moves closer to integrated national air defence

3rd November 2020 - 13:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

​C2 system allows information to flow in real time between the Portuguese Army and Air Force

The Portuguese Army has integrated its SICCA3 C2 system for anti-aircraft artillery with the SDAN national air defence system operated by the Portuguese Air Force.

‘The next step will be the development of the necessary actions for the operational integration of this system,’ the Portuguese MoD noted in a 31 ...

