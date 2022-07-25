Polish Army purchases new optronics
The Polish Army announced the acquisition of 40 sets of Artillery Rangefinder and Reconnaissance Devices (APDR), with deliveries starting in 2023. The solutions will equip artillery reconnaissance units.
According to a 20 July press release from the army, a PLN59.2 million ($12.76 million) contract has been signed with Polish company Griffin Group Defence. Apart from the acquisition of the system, the agreement also comprises a training package.
The APDR is designed to observe, detect, recognise, identify, locate and mark the coordinates of targets in day and night conditions.
The sets feature Vector 23 ST laser rangefinder, STERNA TNF gynometer-gyroscope, JIM LR ST multifunctional thermal binoculars and SST 100-2 tripod.
In June, the Polish MoD Armaments Agency also ordered NVG equipment, binoculars and thermal sights from domestic supplier PCO for approximately PLN232 million ($52.23 million), with deliveries scheduled for this year.
It included the purchase MU-3ADM, MU-3AM NVGs, NPL-1M night vision binoculars, PL-1M BROM-M night vision binoculars and SCT Rubin thermal sights.
More from Digital Battlespace
-
USAF orders extra SABR AESA radars for F-16s
Northrop Grumman will produce and supply 31 additional AN/APG-83 Scalable Agile Beam Radar AESA radars for USAF F-16 fighter aircraft.
-
Farnborough 2022: Raytheon moves in on NORSS to strengthen UK military space capabilities
The pending acquisition of NORSS will help Raytheon UK to deliver defence space goals for the MoD.
-
Why the threat environment is driving the need for a connected battlespace (Studio)
Multi-domain operations and a connected battlespace will help militaries make better decisions faster.
-
Farnborough 2022: Raytheon halves AESA radar cost and weight with PhantomStrike
Raytheon expects to make initial deliveries in 2026 of its new compact PhantomStrike AESA radar.
-
Providing intelligent space capabilities (Studio)
Space technologies – used for missile warning, intelligence, weather information, earth observation, human space flight and beyond – are essential for global commerce, scientific discovery and global security.
-
Farnborough 2022: Raytheon UK ‘optimistic’ about Shadow life extension beyond 2030
Raytheon UK wants to see the RAF's Shadow special mission aircraft fly beyond 2030.