Polish Army purchases new optronics

The Polish Army announced the acquisition of 40 sets of Artillery Rangefinder and Reconnaissance Devices (APDR), with deliveries starting in 2023. The solutions will equip artillery reconnaissance units.

According to a 20 July press release from the army, a PLN59.2 million ($12.76 million) contract has been signed with Polish company Griffin Group Defence. Apart from the acquisition of the system, the agreement also comprises a training package.

The APDR is designed to observe, detect, recognise, identify, locate and mark the coordinates of targets in day and night conditions.

The sets feature Vector 23 ST laser rangefinder, STERNA TNF gynometer-gyroscope, JIM LR ST multifunctional thermal binoculars and SST 100-2 tripod.

In June, the Polish MoD Armaments Agency also ordered NVG equipment, binoculars and thermal sights from domestic supplier PCO for approximately PLN232 million ($52.23 million), with deliveries scheduled for this year.

It included the purchase MU-3ADM, MU-3AM NVGs, NPL-1M night vision binoculars, PL-1M BROM-M night vision binoculars and SCT Rubin thermal sights.