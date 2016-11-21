Plath enhances submarine intelligence

Plath has introduced a new intelligence system that provides communications electronic support measures (C-ESM) and communication intelligence (COMINT) capabilities for submarines.

The system is designed to provide mission-essential C-ESM capabilities, such as automatic rapid indication of threatening communication signals; and extensive omni-directional COMINT capabilities, which can be pre-tasked during the sub-surface phase and executed automatically at periscope depth. Together, this combination of C-ESM and COMINT capabilities is designed to enhance the maritime situational picture, in real-time and also offline.

The high sensitivity and dynamic range of the Plath receivers connected to a third party antenna provides the user with a precise signal overview of the whole communication frequency range. It provides automatic bearing and content data for every intercepted signal, and enhances detection ranges for tactical superiority.

Andre Richter, director sales, Plath, said: ‘Whether a new acquisition, upgrade or retrofit – Plath is an established and reliable provider for navies worldwide. With our C-ESM/COMINT solutions for submarines, we strengthen our leading position in communication intelligence.’