Paris Air Show: Upgraded Rafale set for trials

The French Air Force is on track to carry out qualification trials of the new ‘F3R’ standard Dassault Rafale next year, which will include testing of a new AESA radar software configuration.

The new standard, which will be an upgrade from the existing F3, will include enhancements to the RBE2 AESA radar manufactured by Thales and integration of the MBDA-developed Meteor air-to-air missile.

The RBE2 has undergone software changes as part of the upgrade to F3R, rather than hardware alterations.

During a recent press visit to Thales’ radar facility in Rouen, France, officials confirmed that the software configuration for