To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Paris Air Show: Upgraded Rafale set for trials

13th June 2017 - 09:48 GMT | by Grant Turnbull in London

RSS

The French Air Force is on track to carry out qualification trials of the new ‘F3R’ standard Dassault Rafale next year, which will include testing of a new AESA radar software configuration.

The new standard, which will be an upgrade from the existing F3, will include enhancements to the RBE2 AESA radar manufactured by Thales and integration of the MBDA-developed Meteor air-to-air missile.

The RBE2 has undergone software changes as part of the upgrade to F3R, rather than hardware alterations.

During a recent press visit to Thales’ radar facility in Rouen, France, officials confirmed that the software configuration for

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Grant Turnbull

Author

Grant Turnbull

Grant Turnbull was the editor of Land Warfare International and Digital Battlespace magazines with Shephard …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Paris Air Show 2017 Show News

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us