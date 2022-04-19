To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

PAR to integrate software for RF technology in C4I programmes

19th April 2022 - 12:45 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The Air Force Research Laboratory has picked PAR Government Systems to research and develop RF communications-related technologies to support C4I programmes. (Photo: USAF/Senior Airman George Goslin)

PAR Government Systems will research and develop RF communications-related technologies to support C4I programmes for the USAF.

PAR Government Systems is to research and develop prototype software for integration with RF technology, under a $7.99 million contract from the US Air Force Research Laboratory.

The deal covers research, design, development, implementation, testing and demonstration of RF communications-related technologies to support C4I programme requirements, the DoD announced on 18 April.

Work will be performed in Rome, New York, and is expected to be completed by 27 April 2027.

