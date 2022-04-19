PAR to integrate software for RF technology in C4I programmes

USN orders relay ground stations for Pacific missile defence
Relay ground stations are a component of the Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution system to overhaul US missile warning and missile defence systems.
PAR Government Systems is to research and develop prototype software for integration with RF technology, under a $7.99 million contract from the US Air Force Research Laboratory.
The deal covers research, design, development, implementation, testing and demonstration of RF communications-related technologies to support C4I programme requirements, the DoD announced on 18 April.
Work will be performed in Rome, New York, and is expected to be completed by 27 April 2027.
Amherst Systems is to maintain and repair Combat Electromagnetic Environment Simulator and Advanced Multiple Emitter Simulator systems and subsystems for the Naval Air Warfare Center and FMS customers.
VLF equipment will be integrated on a C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft under USN efforts to modernise its TACAMO communications system.
Four Saber M60 2.0 radars will be supplied to the Brazilian Army.
US Army brokers deal for BAE Systems to provide its Common Missile Warning System for a fleet of Apache attack helicopters.
In its FY2023 budget request, the DoD called for $250 million to be allocated for 5G projects with the goal to deepen the use of this technology in military applications. Providing low-latency and higher speeds communications are among the goals for the US armed forces.