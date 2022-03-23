Pakistan moves ahead with domestic AESA radar development

Pakistan’s Air Weapons Complex, in partnership with the National University of Sciences & Technology and Pakistani private-sector firms, is in the final stages of the development of ground-based phased-array radars.

Though the designation of these systems is unclear, it is known that the radars use the latest gallium nitride (GaN) transmit and receive modules. While GaN-based modules are not something new, only a handful of countries are in the club to have designed these.

It is known that these modules were delivered in late 2019/early 2020 to design houses for prototyping. Two types of modules were designed, S-band and X-band.