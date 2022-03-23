To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Pakistan moves ahead with domestic AESA radar development

23rd March 2022 - 07:37 GMT | by Arslan Khan in Islamabad

RSS

Future Pakistani JF-17 fighters could benefit from indigenous AESA radars in the future. (Gordon Arthur)

Pakistan is quietly developing AESA radars for potential applications in ground-based and airborne roles.

Pakistan’s Air Weapons Complex, in partnership with the National University of Sciences & Technology and Pakistani private-sector firms, is in the final stages of the development of ground-based phased-array radars.

Though the designation of these systems is unclear, it is known that the radars use the latest gallium nitride (GaN) transmit and receive modules. While GaN-based modules are not something new, only a handful of countries are in the club to have designed these.

It is known that these modules were delivered in late 2019/early 2020 to design houses for prototyping. Two types of modules were designed, S-band and X-band.

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us