OSI Maritime signs IBNS deal for US Navy
OSI Maritime Systems has signed a contract with Lockheed Martin to deliver its Integrated Bridge and Navigation System (IBNS) for the US Navy’s Freedom class Littoral Combat Ship programme, the company announced on 29 November.
The IBNS is a combination of interconnected systems, allowing for centralised access to sensor information and command and control from workstations located as required throughout the ship. The system includes Warship Electronic Chart Display and Information System, surface search radar display, track planning and automatic track following, speed control, integrated navigation information displays, and bridge alarm management.
Chris Haugen, director, business development, OSI Maritime Systems, said: ‘OSI’s IBNS provides the bridge team with a highly integrated navigation and operations picture. The modern design, which will meet multiple MIL-SPEC requirements, supports advanced tactical features that will provide the commanding officer an expanded operational envelope in the most demanding mission environments.’
The IBNS system is designed for warships and conforms to American Bureau of Shipping Class Rules for Navigational Integrated Bridge System. Additionally, the system has received Marine Equipment Directive Type
Approval certification as an integrated navigation system.
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