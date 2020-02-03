Digital Battlespace
Northrop Grumman expands satellite manufacture site
Northrop Grumman has broken ground on a new expansion of its satellite engineering and manufacturing operations facilities in Arizona.
The expansion includes a 100,000 square foot addition to its existing satellite manufacturing facility and a new 120,000 square foot administrative and engineering building.
The enlarged facility will double the current production capacity at the satellite manufacturing site, while the new administrative and engineering building will be a two-story structure complementing an existing office facility built three years ago.
The facilities will enable the site to meet projected business growth and increased customer demand for high-quality, flight-proven satellites for NASA and the US Department of Defense, as well as commercial and international customers.
