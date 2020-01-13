Northrop Grumman to continue Joint STARS support

Northrop Grumman has received a $302 million contract from the US Air Force to continue providing support for the Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System (Joint STARS) for 2020.

The contract continues the company’s role as prime systems integrator of all nine components of support and sustainment for the E-8C Joint STARS fleet programme.

Joint STARS delivers real-time battle management situational awareness and wide area search through continued investment and development in its mission systems hardware and software. Joint STARS combines high fidelity wide-area moving target detection, synthetic aperture radar imagery and robust battle management systems to locate, classify and track surface targets in all weather conditions from standoff distances.

Janice Zilch, vice president, manned airborne surveillance programs, Northrop Grumman, said: ‘The capacity and technology of the Joint STARS weapon system make it unique in the multi-domain command and control arena. Northrop Grumman has delivered innovative capability to this aircraft system for more than 30 years to give the Joint Force a strategic advantage.’