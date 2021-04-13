Northrop Grumman claims milestone in satellite docking

Imenco unveils military-approved PTZ camera
New ODIN camera features 30x optical zoom, with 16x digital zoom and ultra-low light sensitivity in colour day mode.
Northrop Grumman and its wholly-owned subsidiary SpaceLogistics LLC on 12 April completed the docking of the Mission Extension Vehicle-2 (MEV-2) to the Intelsat 10-02 satellite.
This was the first time that docking was accomplished in geosynchronous (GEO) orbit and the second time that Northrop Grumman docked two commercial spacecraft in orbit, after MEV-1 with the Intelsat 901 satellite in February 2020.
Unlike MEV-1, which docked above GEO orbit before moving IS-901 back into service, MEV-2 docked with IS-10-02 directly in its operational GEO orbital location.
MEV-2 will provide five years of service to IS-10-02 before undocking and moving on to provide services for a new mission.
Northrop Grumman is also developing Mission Extension Pods to provide critical life extension services to ageing satellites, with a target launch date of 2024.
Israeli-made missile protection system will be installed on the latest Airbus A330 tanker/transport aircraft ordered by NATO.
The latest version of the LAIRCM system will be installed on USN and allied aircraft.
Naval Surface Warfare Center experts gain hands-on experience with the AN/TPS-80 in integrated test evaluations.
Rafael may combine software-defined radio communications with unmanned aerial capabilities from Aeronautics.
The ACURL lab at Eglin AFB plays an important role in the F-35 programme.