Northrop delivers first E-2D aircraft to Japan

4th June 2019 - 09:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Northrop Grumman has completed delivery of the first E-2D Advanced Hawkeye to the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF), the company announced on 31 May.

The Japanese Ministry of Defense selected the E-2D to fulfil its next-generation airborne early warning requirement in November 2014.

The E-2D delivers a two-generation leap in radar technology over the E-2C Hawkeye operated by Japan since 1983, allowing the aircraft to track threats at extended range. The aircraft can also be used in a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief capacity for civilian emergency coordination.

The E-2D offers interoperability with next-generation aircraft systems and US Navy allies to support regional security cooperation. Northrop Grumman is providing continued support to JASDF in the areas of sustainment and maintenance, in coordination with Japanese industry.

Jane Bishop, vice president and integrated product team leader, manned airborne surveillance programs, Northrop Grumman, said: ‘Northrop Grumman’s longstanding partnership with Japan is beginning a new chapter with the delivery of the first Japan E-2D. This aircraft provides a significant increase in early warning and surveillance capability to outpace Japan’s evolving security needs.’

