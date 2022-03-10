New RWR to enhance F-16

Elettronica adapts ADRIAN for mobile C-UAS operations
The Snow Leopard C-UAS system was demonstrated during a recent NATO exercise in Italy.
USAF F-16 fighter aircraft are being upgraded with a new all-digital radar warning receiver (RWR) from Raytheon Intelligence & Space.
The AN/ALR-69A(V) is being provided under a $30 million upgrade and spare parts contract.
The RWR includes ‘previously unattainable’ capabilities, Raytheon claimed in a statement, such as advanced broadband digital receiver technology; ‘easy’ cross-platform integration; enhanced spectral and spatial coverage for high-sensitivity detection in dense signal environments; and single-ship geolocation.
‘And, with the threat landscape constantly evolving, the system’s open architecture design enables rapid, more affordable digital upgrades,’ Raytheon added.
Following integration and testing aboard the F-16, Raytheon will execute the ALR-69A(V) upgrade over the next 14 months.
The ALR-69A is also being installed on USAF C-130H Hercules and KC-46A Pegasus crewed aircraft, and the MQ-25A Stingray uncrewed tanker aircraft for the USN.
The Snow Leopard C-UAS system was demonstrated during a recent NATO exercise in Italy.
L3Harris’ new contract announcement increases UK, US and NATO interoperability.
Latest deal for tactical IT integration in Sweden includes work until 2023.
Thuraya PTT is designed to enable interoperability among multiple users with communications systems on land and at sea.
Two indigenously developed C-UAS systems were on display during WDS 2022, as Saudi Arabia seeks solutions to drone attacks from Yemen.
The InShield DIRCM system already equips Spanish A400M transport aircraft and upgraded Chinook helicopters.