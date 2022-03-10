New RWR to enhance F-16

USAF F-16 fighter aircraft are being upgraded with a new all-digital radar warning receiver (RWR) from Raytheon Intelligence & Space.

The AN/ALR-69A(V) is being provided under a $30 million upgrade and spare parts contract.

The RWR includes ‘previously unattainable’ capabilities, Raytheon claimed in a statement, such as advanced broadband digital receiver technology; ‘easy’ cross-platform integration; enhanced spectral and spatial coverage for high-sensitivity detection in dense signal environments; and single-ship geolocation.

‘And, with the threat landscape constantly evolving, the system’s open architecture design enables rapid, more affordable digital upgrades,’ Raytheon added.

Following integration and testing aboard the F-16, Raytheon will execute the ALR-69A(V) upgrade over the next 14 months.

The ALR-69A is also being installed on USAF C-130H Hercules and KC-46A Pegasus crewed aircraft, and the MQ-25A Stingray uncrewed tanker aircraft for the USN.