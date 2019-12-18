New COSMO-SkyMed satellite set for launch

The first Constellation of Satellites for the Mediterranean basin Observation (COSMO)-SkyMed Second Generation (CSG-1) satellite is to be launched today, 13 December, from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana.

CSG-1 is a dual civil and defence constellation of two satellites dedicated to ensuring the operational continuity of the Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) observation services provided by the four satellites of the COSMO-SkyMed first generation, operating in orbit since 2007 and 2010.

The programme is financed by the Italian Space Agency and the Ministry of Defence. Thales Alenia Space is responsible for the overall COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation programme, including the design and development of the two CSG-1 satellites and the end-to-end system design, integration and commissioning.

Thales Alenia Space is principal contractor in the Industrial Consortium RTI with Telespazio, which is responsible for designing and developing the CSG ground segment and providing the integrated logistics and operations services. Leonardo supplies the attitude sensors for the orientation of the satellite, solar panels, and the units that process and distribute electric power throughout the satellite.

COSMO-SkyMed satellites monitor the entire surface of the Earth from space, day and night, under any weather conditions, using high-resolution X-band radars.