Netherlands' new radar installation under way

Work has begun at the Netherlands Air Force Air Operations Control Station Nieuw Milligen to install a new Signal Multibeam Acquisition Radar for Targeting, Longrange (SMART-L).

The new radar will replace the Medium Power Radar (MPR), which had been in operation for more than 40 years.

Based in North Friesland, the radar is one of two that will provide aerial combat commanders with a 24/7 picture of the Netherlands air space, including the ability to detect all aircraft from UAS to combat jets.

Construction work in Wier will be complete by the end of 2020, when the new radar will be transferred to the air force.

The second MPR, located in Nieuw-Milligen, will remain in service until the second SMART-L is delivered.