NATO outlines ACCS roadmap
A NATO official has clarified that the UK has not been ruled out of the Air Command and Control System (ACCS) programme despite pulling out of the first phase three years ago.
Speaking at a media briefing at a NATO base in Glons, Belgium on 3 November, Enzo Montalti, Deputy GM for the NATO ACCS Management Agency (NACMA), said that the UK was part of the first replication until three years ago when it 'chose to freeze its entities' for political and economic reasons.
Described by Montalti as 'a political step forward in the integration of the alliance', the ACCS
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Raytheon reveals details of wireless power plan
DARPA is entering the first phase of the Persistent Optical Wireless Energy Relay (POWER) program, aimed at revolutionizing energy distribution through airborne wireless power transfer.
-
Northrop Grumman to provide Defense Intelligence Agency with cloud services
Neptune Phoenix, a nine-year, single-award contract, will include lifecycle management, engineering, design, development, purchasing, prototyping, data analysis, and test and evaluation.
-
NATO selects companies for innovation hub
NATO launched it DIANA programme in 2021 to provide a network of technology test centres and accelerator sites that harness civilian innovation within the defence industry.
-
BAE Systems receives funding as part of US drive to boost chip manufacture
The US Government has been pushing to improve semiconductor and micro-chip manufacture within its borders – a key policy of the Biden government – and the funding will boost BAE Systems’ capabilities in the field.
-
Kratos wins $579 million space defence contract for ground control system
Kratos Defense and Security Solutions to provide satellite control capabilities to US Space Force and US Space Command.