To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

NATO outlines ACCS roadmap

7th November 2011 - 06:00 GMT | by Beth Stevenson

RSS

A NATO official has clarified that the UK has not been ruled out of the Air Command and Control System (ACCS) programme despite pulling out of the first phase three years ago.

Speaking at a media briefing at a NATO base in Glons, Belgium on 3 November, Enzo Montalti, Deputy GM for the NATO ACCS Management Agency (NACMA), said that the UK was part of the first replication until three years ago when it 'chose to freeze its entities' for political and economic reasons.

Described by Montalti as 'a political step forward in the integration of the alliance', the ACCS

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Beth Stevenson

Author

Beth Stevenson

Beth is a former senior reporter for Digital Battlespace and Unmanned Vehicles magazines. Beth graduated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us