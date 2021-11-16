Dubai Airshow 2021: Missile defence radar takes centre stage in EDGE-Raytheon MoU

Example of a Raytheon-made EWRS. (Photo: Raytheon)

Raytheon Emirates and EDGE will cooperate to deliver a UAE-tailored Early Warning Radar System with localised sustainment, training, manufacturing and R&D.

EDGE on 15 November announced it has signed an MoU with Raytheon Emirates to ‘explore strategic partnership opportunities across several critical defence programmes’.

For example, the two parties committed themselves to develop hardware and technology in the UAE to support the Raytheon-made Early Warning Radar System (EWRS) for missile defence.

This is part of continuing efforts in the UAE to enhance its indigenous radar capabilities and is subject to end-user operational requirements, EDGE noted during the Dubai Airshow on 14-18 November.

Raytheon Emirates and EDGE will therefore cooperate to deliver a UAE-tailored EWRS with localised sustainment, training, manufacturing and R&D.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, Raytheon has experience in producing and delivering an EWRAS for Qatar. The technology is capable of operating as one layer in a broader air and missile defence system, alongside other systems such as Patriot, GhostEye and the AN/TPY-2 radar.