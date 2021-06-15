Raytheon obtains another QEWR contract modification

AN/FPS-132 Block 5 radar. (Photo: Raytheon)

Raytheon to provide five years of contractor logistics support for Qatar-based missile defence warning radar.

Raytheon has obtained another contract modification for the Qatar Early Warning Radar (QEWR), bringing the cumulative value of the FMS programme to $1.21 billion.

Work on the latest $78.11 million modification for contractor logistics support will be performed in the US and Doha, Qatar, for completion by the end of December 2026, the DoD announced on 14 June.

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Hanscom Air Force Base is the contracting activity.

Raytheon was officially contracted to supply the QEWR in 2017, after an agreement was reached in December 2016. The company subsequently received multiple modifications, most recently in December 2020.

The AN/FPS-132 Block 5 radar forms the backbone of QEWR to provide long-range detection for the national layered Integrated Air and Missile Defense framework, which includes Patriot systems and an Air Defense Operation Center for C2.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the system is designed to operate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, with minimal staffing and maintenance.