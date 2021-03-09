Digital Battlespace
MIDS On Ship Modernized (MOS MOD) system (sponsored video)
The MOS MOD system is a smaller, lighter version of the Multifunctional Information Distribution System (MIDS) On Ship. The only shipboard system to provide 1,000-watt output power capability with the MIDS JTRS receiver/transmitter. The system is more than 60 percent lighter than the current configuration and has a reduced cabinet height of 48 inches. Designed for the future, this modern system is available today.
PrecISR passes acceptance test
Surveillance radar from Hensoldt features software-defined radar modes and electronic beam steering.
PREMIUM: Multi-domain forces seek secure voice and data communications
SATCOM from a company part-owned by the UK government could be delivered to DoD users in contested environments.
Czechs order array of imaging and communication systems
MoD selects Pramacom to provide thermal imaging systems, laser rangefinders, night vision goggles and other equipment.
Germany orders Tactical Access Node
Integrated voice and data router will be supplied to meet urgent operational requirement in Germany.
BAE Systems engages in EPAWSS production
New passive threat detection system will replace the Tactical Electronic Warfare System on the USAF F-15 fleet.
E-3 Sentry fleet to undergo communications network upgrade
Boeing to complete work on 31 AWACS aircraft by May 2024.