Maximising link quality and reliability in VHF/UHF SATCOM (sponsored)

To ensure effective VHF/UHF Satellite communications, a number of variables must be considered. Providing superior up and downlink performance, as well as properly setting up the Receive path to maximise the link quality and reliability, are two key factors.

In response to these requirements, AR Modular has developed the RF Model AR-50 Booster Amplifier, which automatically detects and switches between Transmit and Receive paths with no operator intervention required.

For the Receive path, two modes are available: LNA-OFF and LNA-ON. The mode is selected using the Control Knob on the front panel of the Amplifier.

LNA -ON Mode: LNA – OFF Mode: Usage Areas with poor satellite reception due to receive angle or obstructions such at foliage, mountains, urban density. Areas with good satellite reception. Receive Path LNA Inserted, Gain: 12 dB Nominal Frequency: 240 to 270 MHz (Nom) Straight Through, No LNA, Minimum Path Loss Co-Site Filtering Added Rejection of signals outside SATCOM Bands is provided. None

The following plots illustrate typical AR-50 receiver performance over a sample of three units operating in the LNA-On Mode. The plots show a consistent gain and flatness performance between Amplifiers with superior out of band rejection.

Marker 1 247.5MHz, 12.73dBm

Marker 1 247.5MHz, 13.305dBm

Marker 1 247.5MHz, 13.23dBm

It is important to note that performance can vary from unit to unit and across operating and environmental conditions.

Many AR Modular RF Booster Amplifiers offer Receive path LNA with similar functionality and performance, including the:

• AR-50 • AR-50C2

• AR-50G • AR-50RC

• AR-50RCS • AR-50SAT75

• AR-75

AR Competitive Edge products supply a multitude of unique RF solutions to companies around the world. The company's limitless support network reaches the far corners of the globe. AR products are backed by the company's "Competitive Edge" warranty, the best and most comprehensive warranty in the industry. AR Modular RF tactical radio booster amplifiers are lightweight, extremely durable and easy to use. Battle-Tested, tough and dependable including support for new and emerging waveforms their products play a critical role in wireless, radio, tactical radio and military communications.

Contact AR Modular RF, 21222 30th Dr. SE, Building C, Suite 200, Bothell, WA 98021, USA, 425-485-9000; or on the web at www.arww-modularrf.com