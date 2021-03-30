Lockheed Martin steps up for SpeedDealer

The SpeedDealer radar will replace the legacy AN-TPS-75 system used by the USAF. (Photo: USAF)

USAF includes an option for 35 radars in a contract for the Three-Dimensional Expeditionary Long-Range Radar interface.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems is working on an $8.43 million USAF contract to develop an interface for the Three-Dimensional Expeditionary Long-Range Radar (3DELRR) rapid prototyping effort — also known as SpeedDealer.

‘This contract also includes options for production and fielding of 35 radars,’ the DoD announced on 26 March.

The SpeedDealer interface will link to the AN/TYQ-23A Tactical Air Operations Module weapons system in the USAF Control and Reporting Center for tactical battle management C2.

Work will be performed in Liverpool, New York, for completion by 23 March 2023.

The 3DELRR programme to replace the legacy AN/TPS-75 long-range tactical 3D radar has had a chequered history. Raytheon was originally chosen in 2017 ahead of Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin, only to be axed in January 2020 after a series of delays and technical challenges.

In search of COTS options from industry, the USAF in May 2020 returned to Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman to work on a rapid prototyping effort for SpeedDealer. The USAF also included CEA Technologies in this effort.

