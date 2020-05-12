USAF selects SpeedDealer demonstration participants

Save this for later

The USAF has chosen Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Australia-based CEA Technologies to demonstrate their radar systems for expeditionary performance.

Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman will take part under the ‘SpeedDealer’ Other Transaction Agreement, whilst CEA Technologies secured their role through a Foreign Comparative Test project award.

The demonstration is expected to take place during the summer of 2020 as part of the wider USAF acquisition strategy for a Three-Dimensional Expeditionary Long-Range Radar (3DELRR).

3DELRR will become the main USAF ground-based sensor for long-range surveillance, detection and tracking of aerial targets and it will gradually replace the AN/TPS-75 radar (pictured).

Each award provides $500,000 for the company to demonstrate system capability as well as maintenance concepts and performance.

A production-ready radar is expected to have initial operational capability by the end of FY2024.