Lockheed Martin receives SEWIP production contract

Lockheed Martin Rotary Mission Systems has received a contract for follow-on full rate production of Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program (SEWIP) AN/SLQ-32(V)6, AN/SLQ-32A(V)6 and AN/SLQ-32C(V)6 systems.

The $185 million contract was awarded by US Naval Sea Systems Command.

The existing AN/SLQ-32(V) electronic warfare system is being upgraded under SEWIP. SEWIP provides enhanced shipboard electronic warfare for early detection, analysis, threat warning and protection from anti-ship missiles.

AN/SLQ-32(V)6, the latest fielded variant of the AN/SLQ-32, incorporates receiver, antenna and combat system interface upgrades developed under the SEWIP Block 2 ACAT II programme and adds the High Gain High Sensitivity adjunct sensor developed under the SEWIP Block 1B3 ACAT II programme.

Work will run through April 2022.