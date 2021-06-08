Lockheed Martin receives major SBIRS support contract

Arctic SATCOM moves into the spotlight
Countries in the Arctic region are positioning themselves to maximise levels in connectivity across the High North, as their armed forces look to assert influence across the strategically important region.
OEM Lockheed Martin is providing contractor logistics support for the Space Based Infra Red Surveillance (SBIRS) programme, under a $1.01 billion contract from the US Space Force.
Work on the deal from the Space and Missile Systems Center will be carried out at four US locations and is scheduled to finish in July 2026, the DoD announced on 4 June.
The final pair out of six SBIRS satellites lifted off on 17 May from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
SBIRS comprises a network of geosynchronous satellites and highly elliptical orbit payloads to provide persistent IR surveillance.
Countries in the Arctic region are positioning themselves to maximise levels in connectivity across the High North, as their armed forces look to assert influence across the strategically important region.
DoD Enterprise Software Agreement provides licenses for military users to access Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Azure.
The CASCADE initiative seeks to create ‘unique and innovative techniques and algorithms’ for USAF ISR platforms.
Textron receives a contract to continue providing OSRVT and SPOT video terminal units.
Brought to you in partnership with Bittium
Honeywell develops a version of its JetWave solution for the Airborne Mission Networking communications suite.