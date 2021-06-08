To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Digital Battlespace

Lockheed Martin receives major SBIRS support contract

8th June 2021 - 13:16 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

SBIRS Geo 5 was launched last month. (Photo: United Launch Alliance)

SBIRS supports missile warning, missile defence, battlespace awareness and technical intelligence.

OEM Lockheed Martin is providing contractor logistics support for the Space Based Infra Red Surveillance (SBIRS) programme, under a $1.01 billion contract from the US Space Force.

Work on the deal from the Space and Missile Systems Center will be carried out at four US locations and is scheduled to finish in July 2026, the DoD announced on 4 June.

The final pair out of six SBIRS satellites lifted off on 17 May from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

SBIRS comprises a network of geosynchronous satellites and highly elliptical orbit payloads to provide persistent IR surveillance.

