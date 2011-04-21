Lockheed Martin demonstrates integration of MONAX with base network
Military commanders may soon have the ability to access the full range of smartphone applications anywhere on their installations with the Lockheed Martin MONAX 3G wireless communications system. Lockheed Martin recently demonstrated the ability to successfully integrate MONAX to the legacy voice and data communications deployable infrastructure with the 3rd Combat Communications Group, at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla.
"With MONAX, commanders now have the ability stay connected at anytime and anywhere on base with full voice, text, e-mail, imagery and applications," said Sam Guthrie, Lockheed Martin Information Systems and Global Solutions-Defense Director of Strategic Development. "We demonstrated that MONAX extends existing communications systems and allows all these features with just one device on a secure private network."
The MONAX communications system connects a COTS smartphone to a ground or airborne MONAX XG Base Station, enabling the use of a single, convenient, touch screen COTS smartphone. The system is frequency flexible, connects hundreds of users to a single base station, and delivers superior range and link performance in voice, video and data transmission. The network uses a secure RF link, protected through exportable encryption for joint and coalition operations.
"Just as smartphones in the commercial world allow us to do much more than just talk to one another, MONAX will provide our warfighters with secure access to email, imagery and other mobile applications in a military environment," Guthrie said.
The use of COTS devices means that MONAX is more affordable than other systems. It's also fully portable and can be deployed with the military unit, Guthrie said. In fact, in the case of a bare base deployment, MONAX can have commanders in full operations almost immediately and can replace the need for wired phone systems.
Other advantages of MONAX for military installation use include the ability to talk simultaneously in two directions, unlike "push to talk" systems. MONAX also has greater range and can accommodate more simultaneous users than regular mobile phone system.
Source: Lockheed Martin
