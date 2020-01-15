Lockheed Martin to continue SEWIP support

Lockheed Martin has been awarded a $13.9 million Design Agent engineering services contract by the US Navy, the company announced on 14 January.

The contract will see the company continue to support engineering and fielding efforts for the Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program (SEWIP) AN/SLQ-32(V)6. Services include engineering efforts to perform analysis and design, document engineering baselines; and modification of systems, subsystems and components for test and evaluation.

AN/SLQ-32(V)6 incorporates electronic support receiver, antenna, and combat system interface upgrades, as well as adding the High Gain High Sensitivity adjunct sensor, the Specific Emitter Identification adjunct sensor, the AN/SLA-10D blanker and a liquid conditioning unit.

Hamid Salim, vice president, advanced product solutions, Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, said: ‘We are proud to continue providing the US Navy with ongoing engineering services for the SEWIP programme.

‘Our partnership and commitment to the navy and to keeping our warfighters safe is our number one priority. The SEWIP system enables electromagnetic spectrum dominance for our naval fleet.’