Lockheed to integrate Network Enabled Weapon software with Seahawks

28th August 2020 - 14:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The US Navy, via Naval Air Systems Command, has ordered labour and hardware from Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems for Phase 2 Network Enabled Weapons (NEW) capabilities.

A $35.32 million order provides software coding, testing and integration of NEW into software development for MH-60R/S Seahawk maritime helicopters ...

