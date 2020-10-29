Digital Battlespace
Lockheed continues AN/FPS-117 support for USAF
Lockheed Martin on 28 October was awarded a sole-source contract worth up to $25 million by the USAF, to provide contractor logistics support and radar hardware plus spare parts for the AN/FPS-117 medium to long-range air defence radar programme.
Work on the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract will be performed in ...
Want to read more?
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
More from Digital Battlespace
-
PREMIUM: Franco-German axis stumbles in the grey zone
The proliferation of grey zone threats from Russia and China poses a geopolitical challenge for the EU, particularly close political partners France and Germany
-
Systel launches Kite-Strike, a next-generation embedded edge supercomputer (sponsored video)
Watch how the next generation of combat vehicles will employ advanced AI algorithms to lower the burden on the human operator.
-
General Dynamics launches new SDR
URC-300 will be delivered to USAF in 2021
-
BAE Systems unveils Athena 1920
High-definition sensor is designed to meet high-performance applications where size, weight, power, and cost are important factors
-
Allied Defence Accelerator picks 15 ideas for next stage
UK-US initiative aims to create new methods for international procurement
-
IAI unveils new Passive Coherent Location System
The new PCL is able to covertly detect and track aerial targets while remaining immune to jamming.