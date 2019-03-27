LIMA 2019: Malaysian radio launched
Sapura Thales Electronics (STE), a JV established between Sapura and Thales in 1996, launched a second-generation VHF radio called the TRC 5200 at LIMA 2019. It will be available for export in Q3 of this year.
The TRC 5200 is a 5W handheld digital radio designed for use by soldiers at the section level. This new device replaces the first-generation TRC 5100 analogue radio.
While it was not developed purely for the Malaysian Army, STE will be pushing it hard to the local military. The company anticipates production of more than 10,000 units in the coming five years, with an
