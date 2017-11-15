Leonardo receives threat simulation contract
Leonardo has been contracted by the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) to provide equipment that will simulate radar threats to the Royal Air Force’s (RAF) A400M military transport aircraft as part of pre take-off procedures, the company announced on 12 November.
According to Leonardo, simulating threat radars while the aircraft is still on the ground will help commanders to ensure that the complex defensive aids suite fitted to the A400M will function correctly during flight. This will allow them to make an evidence-based decision on whether or not to commit to a mission in hostile territory.
Leonardo’s threat simulation equipment uses special RF-emitting ‘hoods’ which will cover the A400M’s sensors while the aircraft is still on the ground, stimulating its RF sensors with real radar energy.
Under the contract, the MoD has purchased one full system with through-life support, with additional orders anticipated as the RAF’s fleet size grows.
The equipment will also de-risk and reduce the cost of the aircraft’s flight trials, prior to entering RAF service, by ensuring that as much testing work as possible is carried out on the ground.
Leonardo will also provide off-the-shelf handheld threat simulators to enable crews to conduct last-minute checks before taking off for a combat operation.
Thales looks to boost DigitalCrew system through AI and human-machine teaming trials
The Thales DigitalCrew package, first unveiled at last year’s Defence IQ International Armoured Vehicles conference, is designed to merge imaging and apply a layer of decision-making and observation algorithms to support crew and other personnel.
Babcock nears first customer for Nomad AI translation tool
Nomad can provide militaries with real-time intelligence, saving critical time on the battlefield.
AUSA 2025: Israel’s Asio Technologies to supply hundreds of improved Taurus tactical systems
Taurus operates alongside the Israel Defense Forces’ Orion system which supports mission management across tens of thousands of manoeuvring forces, from squad leaders to battalion commanders.
AUSA 2025: Kopin pushes micro-LED plans as China moves faster
The plan for the new displays follows fresh investment in Kopin’s European facilities by Theon and an order for head-up displays in fielded aircraft, with funding from the US Department of Defense.
AUSA 2025: Persistent Systems to complete its largest order by year’s end
Persistent Systems received its largest ever single order for its MPU5 devices and other systems earlier this month and has already delivered the 50 units to the US Army’s 4th Infantry Division.
Aselsan brings in dozens of companies and systems under the Steel Dome umbrella
Turkey has joined the family of countries attempting to establish a multilayered air defence system with government approval in August 2024 for the effort landed by Aselsan. Dubbed Steel Dome, the programme joins Israel’s Iron Dome, the US Golden Dome, India’s Mission Sudarshan Chakra and South Korea’s low-altitude missile defence system.