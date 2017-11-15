Leonardo receives threat simulation contract

Leonardo has been contracted by the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) to provide equipment that will simulate radar threats to the Royal Air Force’s (RAF) A400M military transport aircraft as part of pre take-off procedures, the company announced on 12 November.

According to Leonardo, simulating threat radars while the aircraft is still on the ground will help commanders to ensure that the complex defensive aids suite fitted to the A400M will function correctly during flight. This will allow them to make an evidence-based decision on whether or not to commit to a mission in hostile territory.

Leonardo’s threat simulation equipment uses special RF-emitting ‘hoods’ which will cover the A400M’s sensors while the aircraft is still on the ground, stimulating its RF sensors with real radar energy.

Under the contract, the MoD has purchased one full system with through-life support, with additional orders anticipated as the RAF’s fleet size grows.

The equipment will also de-risk and reduce the cost of the aircraft’s flight trials, prior to entering RAF service, by ensuring that as much testing work as possible is carried out on the ground.

Leonardo will also provide off-the-shelf handheld threat simulators to enable crews to conduct last-minute checks before taking off for a combat operation.

