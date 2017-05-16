Leonardo receives Link-11/Link-22 sets orders
Leonardo DRS has received multiple orders for its Link-11 and Link-22 data terminal sets and associated communication equipment, systems and services, the company announced on 11 May.
Link-11 and Link-22 data systems are used by military forces to exchange data, including radar tracking information, among beyond line-of-sight airborne, land-based and ship-board tactical data systems.
The contracts will see Leonardo DRS provide the US Navy with data terminal sets and depot support services for airborne and shipboard operations. The sets support standard network, station and timing modes. With the addition of an optional port, the data terminal sets can also operate in digital mode, sending data by satellite, wire-line and other tactical circuits.
An order placed by Selex ES will provide Link-11 and Link-22 data terminal sets to be installed on new ships for the Italian Navy’s fleet renewal programme. The equipment will allow national and coalition partners to share time-sensitive military communications.
An unnamed prime contractor has also placed an order worth over $500,000 for tactical data link gear for an unnamed customer.
