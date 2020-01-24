Leonardo​ radar for Indonesian Air Force

The Indonesian Air Force (IAF) is to receive a Leonardo RAT 31 DL/M radar system, the company announced on 21 January.

The system will be delivered under a contract between Leonardo and Indonesian company PT Len Industri, which is to supply local components, infrastructure support and radar maintenance.

The RAT 31 DL/M radar system will strengthen Indonesia’s air defence system. The system shares its architecture with the RAT 31 DL Long Range Ground Control Interceptor, an advanced, L-band, solid state solution for 3D surveillance, with an effective range of over 470km. It protects against air and missile threats, including ballistic missiles, for homeland security and expeditionary missions.

The radar system is designed to adapt to the challenges posed by a broad range of operational scenarios, including where the radar has to face jamming and heavy clutter at the same time.