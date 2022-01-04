Leonardo concludes acquisition of Hensoldt stake

DARPA orders support for JADC2 enabling programme
Peraton is supporting the MINC programme, which would help to enable JADC2.
Leonardo announced on 3 January that it has formally completed its acquisition of a 25.1% stake in Hensoldt from US private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis & Roberts, paying a price of €606 million in cash.
The deal was unveiled in April 2021.
Leonardo is aiming to become a European leader in defence electronics under its ‘Be Tomorrow – Leonardo 2030 plan. As such, the Italian defence and aerospace conglomerate noted, the stake in Hensoldt will allow it ‘to establish a long-term strategic presence in the fast growing German defence market and to strengthen the long-standing partnership between the two companies through the definition of cooperation initiatives for the development of joint opportunities’ in the air, land and sea domains.
Hensoldt and Leonardo already cooperate on programmes such as Eurofighter Typhoon as members of the EuroDASS consortium.
Peraton is supporting the MINC programme, which would help to enable JADC2.
In another sign of tighter UAE-Israel defence relations, UAEAF multirole tanker aircraft will be equipped with J-MUSIC and PAWS.
Work under the Extreme Radio Frequency Bandwidths programme aims to deliver the USAF an asymmetric advantage in A2/AD environments.
USAF Airborne High Frequency Radio modernisation programme is set to move to the rapid fielding phase.
Demonstration by Honeywell, Hughes and SES Satellites showed compatibility of JetWave MCX terminal with various Ka-band network capabilities.
Video system for Israeli APC includes multiple displays for 360° situational awareness.