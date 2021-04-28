Leonardo to buy a quarter stake in Hensoldt

KBR to advance optoelectronic technology research
Contract from Air Force Research Laboratory has potential applications for a range of US airborne platforms.
Leonardo is set to become the largest single private shareholder in German EO and sensor specialist Hensoldt, having agreed on 26 April to acquire a 25.1% stake in the company from US private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis & Roberts.
The German government also owns 25.1% of Hensoldt under a March 2021 agreement.
Leonardo also recently announced the acquisition of a 30% stake in Italian naval sensor company GEM elettronica.
Leonardo is paying €606 million for the Hensoldt stake and the transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2021, pending the usual regulatory approvals. CEO Alessandro Profumo described the deal as the ‘catalyst for the establishment of closer cooperation that will further enhance our respective positions in the growing defence electronics market’.
Hensoldt CEO Thomas Müller noted that the two companies already cooperate on several programmes; examples include Eurofighter Typhoon, where Hensoldt and Leonardo are independent operators within the consortium model.
US Army Europe and Africa embarks on the first large-scale deployment of Li-Fi communication technology.
Onboard defensive EW suite for Pakistani and Turkish F-16s to be maintained until 2026.
Ball Aerospace is assisting a USAF programme to identify EW susceptibilities and mitigate cyber vulnerabilities in avionics systems.
GPS III SV05 will be horizontally integrated with the first-ever SpaceX Falcon 9 launch vehicle to be reflown for a National Security Space Launch mission.
Leidos is supporting active and passive sonar systems for underwater acoustic surveillance.