Digital Battlespace
Leidos to support US Navy under NGEN-R contract
Leidos has received a prime contract by the US Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) to provide global network services under the Next Generation Enterprise Network Re-compete (NGEN-R) Service Management, Integration and Transport (SMIT) contract.
The IDIQ contract has a five-year base period of performance followed by three one-year option periods, and an approximate value of $7.7 billion.
The contract will see Leidos unify, operate and maintain the shore-based networks and data management for the Department of the Navy's Program Executive Office, Enterprise Information Systems and the Naval Enterprise Network Program Office to improve capability and service under one enterprise network construct.
Key services provided will include transport services, network operations, IT service management, user support services and system engineering.
Gerry Fasano, president, Leidos defense group, said: ‘Leidos is proud to provide sailors and marines around the world with the tools they need to gain a warfighting edge in the modern digital landscape. Under the enterprise construct of NGEN-R, we look forward to unifying and fortifying existing networks while providing cost-efficiencies to the US Navy and US Marine Corps.’
