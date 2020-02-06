Leidos to support NORAD network ops

Leidos will support North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) network operations under a contract awarded by the General Services Administration.

The contract will see Leidos provide network operations and general IT maintenance services to NORAD and the US Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) systems directorate.

Leidos will help ensure secure, reliable and uninterrupted availability of the command's IP networks and associated capabilities. Key services to be provided include information transport, network distribution and monitoring, computing services, application services, technical management and cybersecurity.

The award has a one-year base period of performance followed by four one-year option periods and a final six month option period. It is valued at more than $75 million if all options are exercised.

Daniel Voce, senior vice president, enterprise cyber and solutions, Leidos, said: ‘Leidos is proud to keep NORAD and USNORTHCOM warfighters connected as they defend citizens and interests in North America. Our consummate past performance in global network operations and sustainment will serve the combatant command well in keeping watch and outpacing threats should they arise.’