Digital Battlespace
Leidos to support NORAD network ops
Leidos will support North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) network operations under a contract awarded by the General Services Administration.
The contract will see Leidos provide network operations and general IT maintenance services to NORAD and the US Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) systems directorate.
Leidos will help ensure secure, reliable and uninterrupted availability of the command's IP networks and associated capabilities. Key services to be provided include information transport, network distribution and monitoring, computing services, application services, technical management and cybersecurity.
The award has a one-year base period of performance followed by four one-year option periods and a final six month option period. It is valued at more than $75 million if all options are exercised.
Daniel Voce, senior vice president, enterprise cyber and solutions, Leidos, said: ‘Leidos is proud to keep NORAD and USNORTHCOM warfighters connected as they defend citizens and interests in North America. Our consummate past performance in global network operations and sustainment will serve the combatant command well in keeping watch and outpacing threats should they arise.’
More from Digital Battlespace
-
DefExpo 2020: India crafts a suite of special mission aircraft
In India the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) is working on several projects to give the Indian Air Force (IAF) dedicated special mission aircraft ...
-
Dstl leads Space Situational Awareness experiment
A collaborative experiment being led by the UK’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) has the potential to lead to significant improvements in Space Situational ...
-
US continues development of next-gen radar warning system
As the US continues the development of its next-generation AN/APR-39D(V)2 radar warning receiver and EW management system with up to 600 units being produced for ...
-
BAE Systems receives new US Navy contract
BAE Systems has been awarded a new contract to support US Navy radio communications, the company announced on 3 February. With a prime position on ...
-
Northrop Grumman expands satellite manufacture site
Northrop Grumman has broken ground on a new expansion of its satellite engineering and manufacturing operations facilities in Arizona. The expansion includes a 100,000 square ...
-
BAE Systems awarded DARPA T-MUSIC contract
BAE Systems will develop new generation mixed-signal electronics capabilities under a contract from DARPA announced on 28 January. The new capabilities could enable US Department ...