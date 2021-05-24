L3Harris Wescam to perform IRES FLIR upgrade

USSOCOM helicopters are receiving an upgrade to their forward-looking IR systems. (Photo: US Army/Sgt Dennis Glass)

USSOCOM is mitigating obsolescence and enhancing forward-looking IR on its helicopters.

US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) is progressing with its Improved Rotary-wing Electro-optical/Infra-red Sensor (IRES) modernisation programme by picking L3Harris Wescam to upgrade forward-looking IR (FLIR) systems on helicopters.

A maximum $96 million IDIQ contract, announced by the DoD on 21 May,

Also known as Next Generation FLIR, IRIS is a lightweight turreted device that will mitigate obsolescence issues and enhance the FLIR technology installed on MH-47, MH-60, AH-6 and MH-6 helicopters.

Both assault and attack turreted systems will include multi-spectrum IR, day TV, laser spot tracker, laser rangefinder and laser illuminator with the ability to fuse camera images. The attack turrets will also include a laser designator for targeting capabilities.