L3Harris continues CMSS work

Cessna in Philippines to gain ISR equipment
Is the Wescam MX-15 sensor to be installed on a Cessna 208 Caravan aircraft flown by the Philippines Army Aviation Regiment?
L3Harris Technologies is providing additional services in the Combat Mission Systems Support (CMSS) programme for the USAF under a new $27.13 million contract modification.
The company will provide telemetry tracking to space vehicles as part of the Modularized Transitional Remote Tracking Station – Deployable effort within CMSS.
L3Harris will also improve sustainment of the satellite control network by providing better reliability, maintainability, and availability data, the DoD noted in a 20 January statement, providing testing resiliency in support of the National Space Test and Training Complex.
Work will be performed in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and is expected to be completed by 20 July 2023.
The CMSS programme seeks to sustain the Space and Missile Systems Center portfolio of ground-based EW systems and develop the Counter Communications System (CCS) Block 10.3 for jamming enemy SATCOM.
