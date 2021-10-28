New cyber threat offers potentially useful tool for militaries

Ultra develops ‘new wave’ of RF and telemetry equipment
Miniature IFF unit and transceiver data link for munitions are among new systems released by Ultra Electronics.
Vulnerabilities in Medium Access Control (MAC) layer protocols can be exploited for undetectable long-range communications using third-party networks in a new technique dubbed Sparrow.
The technique also enables hackers or cyber attackers to leak data from compromised systems, said Reza Soosahabi, a researcher and engineer at US-based Keysight Technologies who discovered this novel method of data exfiltration.
Soosahabi explained to Shephard how Sparrow works: ‘This vulnerability is the result of having unprotected broadcast signals in MAC layer procedures that can be implicitly controlled by anonymous user devices.’
A MAC layer protocol is responsible for moving data packets from one network to another via …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
Miniature IFF unit and transceiver data link for munitions are among new systems released by Ultra Electronics.
Airseeker support has been extended to 2035 following an agreement between the UK and US.
Syracuse 4A military communication satellites will offer better resistance to different threats, such as jamming or cyberattacks, in addition to allowing troops to communicate at very long distances with an overall throughput three times higher.
Teldeyne FLIR to provide spare parts for four different EO systems.
Hungary is buying ten Mk XIIA IFF units plus associated equipment for integration with Mistral C2 systems.
The Joint Counter Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office embodies a focused and targeted approach across the US armed services to develop a toolkit of solutions.