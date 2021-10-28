New cyber threat offers potentially useful tool for militaries

Vulnerabilities in Medium Access Control (MAC) layer protocols can be exploited for undetectable long-range communications using third-party networks in a new technique dubbed Sparrow.

The technique also enables hackers or cyber attackers to leak data from compromised systems, said Reza Soosahabi, a researcher and engineer at US-based Keysight Technologies who discovered this novel method of data exfiltration.

Soosahabi explained to Shephard how Sparrow works: ‘This vulnerability is the result of having unprotected broadcast signals in MAC layer procedures that can be implicitly controlled by anonymous user devices.’

A MAC layer protocol is responsible for moving data packets from one network to another via …