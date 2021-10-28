To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

New cyber threat offers potentially useful tool for militaries

28th October 2021 - 11:00 GMT | by Noemi Distefano in Manchester

Keysight Technologies has discovered a new technique for data exfiltration. (Photo: Keysight)

A novel method of data exfiltration could enable undetectable long-range communications in hostile battle zones.

Vulnerabilities in Medium Access Control (MAC) layer protocols can be exploited for undetectable long-range communications using third-party networks in a new technique dubbed Sparrow.

The technique also enables hackers or cyber attackers to leak data from compromised systems, said Reza Soosahabi, a researcher and engineer at US-based Keysight Technologies who discovered this novel method of data exfiltration.

Soosahabi explained to Shephard how Sparrow works: ‘This vulnerability is the result of having unprotected broadcast signals in MAC layer procedures that can be implicitly controlled by anonymous user devices.’

A MAC layer protocol is responsible for moving data packets from one network to another via …

