Digital Battlespace
JTAGS modernisation completes first phase
Northrop Grumman and the US Army have deployed enhanced Joint Tactical Ground Station (JTAGS) capabilities in South Korea, improving space-based sensor capabilities and completing the first phase of a worldwide modernisation programme.
Kenn Todorov, vice-president and general manager of combat systems and mission readiness at Northrop Grumman, said: ‘JTAGS is ...
