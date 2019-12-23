iXblue systems for Argentine Navy OPVs

iXblue will supply navigation solutions to equip the three new OPV 87 offshore patrol vessels being built for the Argentine Navy, the company announced on 18 December.

The company was selected by Kership, a joint venture founded by Naval Group and Piriou, to supply its Marins inertial navigation systems and Netans data distribution units (DDU).

The Marins inertial navigation system is based on iXblue fiber optic gyroscope technology, providing very high performance and highly accurate position, heading, roll, pitch and speed information in any environment, including when GNSS signals are inaccessible or jammed.

The Netans DDU interfaces directly with the ship's sensors, acquiring, analysing, correlating and distributing data to all onboard systems.

Jean-Marc Binois, sales director, iXblue, said: ‘Kership's choice of iXblue solutions for the navigation systems of the three new patrol vessels currently under construction is a source of pride for our group. These ships will join the Drummond-class corvettes (A69 type), Intrepida-class guided-missile patrol boats and MEKO-class Rosales frigate of the Argentine Navy which are already equipped with our technology.

‘This contract is an endorsement of the reliability and performance of our technology, already adopted by more than 40 navies around the world.’