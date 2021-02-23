Digital Battlespace
Israeli firms create AI development centre for automated target detection
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) announced on 22 February that it will set up a joint centre of excellence with Matrix Defense to co-develop AI, machine learning and Big Data-driven solutions.
These will be integrated with satellite and space systems, defence and attack systems, missiles, homing heads, EO payloads ‘and ...
